'Kantara is Also My Film': Yash's Brilliant Answer to Journalist Wins Hearts

Whenever he appears on the big screen, Kannada star Yash leaves a lasting impression. The actor has been waiting for the opportune moment to announce his next project after giving a phenomenal performance as Rocky Bhai in KGF 2.

Now that the fans are anxiously awaiting the announcement of the Sandalwood star’s upcoming film, sources indicate that he would announce the surprise on his 37th birthday, on January 8.

In an interview with Indian Today recently, the Rocky Bhai of fans shared his views on the Kannada industry and its development. He said Kannada movies have made noise Pan-India this year. Not only India but the world looked at Kannada cinema for its movies, the actor said. “For the first time directors and producers have released movies on a worldwide basis and promoted the same. The movies were also appreciated for their screenplay," said Yash.

Yash spoke extensively about the rapid shift in the public’s opinion of Kannada cinema during the India Today Mumbai Conclave 2022. The host mentioned the Kannada movie Kantara during the same occasion, saying, “As we speak, Kantara, your new film — not your film, but a Kannada film — is making waves. High acclaim for another low-budget movie that is doing well financially. What is in the air in Bengaluru? The phrase ‘Namma Karnataka’ appears to be popular right now."

In response, Yash humbly said, “Sir, it (Kantara) is also my film," correcting the journalist. “Although you claimed it wasn’t my movie, it is also mine," he said.

