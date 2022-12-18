Kantara Is Overrated? Twitter Users Call Rishab Shetty's Film Over Hyped After Much Love

It is no secret that Rishab Shetty’s Kantara is one of the most loved movies of 2022. The Kannada film not only won over the Kannada audience but also surpassed borders and impressed non-Kannada-speaking audiences. The film went on to surpass Rs 400 crore as well. Now, weeks after the film received so much love, a certain section of Twitter feels that Kantara is overrated.

“Kantara is highly overrated. fake promotion and campaign, not at all worth for 400 crores," a Twitter user said. “Not just 2022, Kantara is the most overrated movie of all time," another user added.

#Kantara overrated! Except first 10mins and last 10mins, there ain’t anything to appreciate or go gaga over.— n. (@NishantADHolic_) December 12, 2022

#Kantara is overrated.It borrowed its theme from tribal folklore which was interesting but apart from first & last 10 mins of intriguing it was avg South Indian action cinema. I watched on tv, may be theatrical experience would hv been better. Overall it was gud but overhyped pic.twitter.com/PNVlOUe6Nx — Agni (@RiseOfAncient) December 12, 2022

DreamBut luck by chanceKgf2 just sequel maniaKantara overrated and over hypedBut Charlie 777 was❤️— {☆$ùññý_šŔŔŔh》 (@SrrrH_Fans) December 17, 2022

in my opinion KANTARA is overrated bcz movie is only famous for its climax sequence not for the whole movieI watched it and it's first half was boring. Mujhe dhundhna pd rha tha ki bhai chal kya rha hai. Aur is movie me hr dusra aadmi tharki hai ~ change my mind — Shivanshu (@shivanshu0524) December 17, 2022

Talking about Kantara, the film was released in Kannada and Hindi on 30th September and 14th October respectively. Rishab Shetty not just played the lead in the movie but has also written and directed it. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda, under Hombale Films, the film also featured Sapthami Gowda, and Kishore Kumar G in pivotal roles.

Reportedly, Kantara was made on a budget of Rs 16 crore but went on to collect more than Rs 400 crore at the box office across languages. In a recent interview, Shetty shared that for him, Kantara is a big-budget film and added, “My last film was just 10 percent of Kantara’s budget. So compared to that, Kantara is definitely a big-budget film for me.”

Read all the Latest Movies News here