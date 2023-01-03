Kantara, KGF Makers Hombale Films to Invest Rs 3000 Crores for Developing New Content; Deets Inside

The south cinema is at the top of its game right now due to back-to-back mega-blockbusters and films with strong content. With the release of KGF: Chapter 2 and Kantara, two of Indian cinema’s biggest hits, the Kannada Film Industry made a strong return to the public eye. Now, Kantara and the KGF franchise’s creators Hombale Films released a statement outlining their goals for the entertainment sector as it has planned to invest Rs 3000 crore towards developing new content over the next five years. However, before listing their plans, the production company’s social media account sent out a message wishing everyone a happy new year in 2023.

Taking to the production house’s Twitter handle, Hombale Films head Vijay Kiragandur published a statement in which he praised their success in 2022 and discussed their future plans. “Last year was a great and fulfilling one for us," he wrote, before adding that cinema entertainment, which has been around since the beginning of time, “has been a huge medium of relief and joy". He further said, “It has also been a strong carrier of our culture, tradition, and history," before adding that as the new year begins, they promise to produce compelling content “with an immersive experience that can have a lasting memory and can leave an inedible impression."

He concluded his statement by saying, “With this interest in mind, we pledge to invest Rs 3000 crores in the coming 5 years for a sustainable growth in the entertainment sector".

Along with the statement, the caption also read, “On behalf of Hombale Films, I wish to extend my heartfelt greetings for the new year and appreciate you all for showering unwavering love and support towards us. #HappyNewYear!”

After releasing blockbuster films like KGF and KGF Chapter 2, as well as Rishab Shetty’s Kantara, Hombale Films is currently working on its upcoming project titled Salaar. The film is being directed by Prashanth Neel and stars Prabhas and Shruti Haasan.

