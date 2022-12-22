Kantara, KGF Makers Respond to Pathaan Row, Say 'In Kantara, There Was Caste System Controversy'

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s upcoming film Pathaan has landed into trouble even before its release. The song Besharam Rang, which was released earlier this month, did not sit well with one section of the audience and several politicians criticised the song for showing Deepika in an orange bikini. Amid this, the makers of KGF 2 and Kantara responded to the controversy and said that there was a controversy regarding their film as well.

Talking to IndiaToday.in, the founders of Hombale Films, Vijay Kirgandur and Chaluve Gowda said that controversies are a parcel of the process of filmmaking. Chaluve told the publication, “All of this (controversy) is a parcel of the process of filmmaking. We definitely do a lot of research and try to understand the pulse of the audience. We believe in data and do research. We take care of not hurting the sentiments, be it about the customs, culture or politics. We tell our directors to not do anything that is controversial.

Talking about the Pathaan controversy, he added, “In Kantara as well, there was a caste system controversy. There will be people talking, we don’t take every person seriously. We do our part, and let the movie speak. We concentrate on telling our story with the right intentions."

The makers also confirmed that they have submitted Kantara for the Oscars. “We have submitted our application for Oscars for Kantara and have our fingers crossed as the final nominations are yet to come," Vijay Kirgandur said. “Kantara as a story is so rooted that we hope it can find a voice worldwide as well," he added.

The Kannada film has emerged as one of the biggest pan-India films of the year. The film was not only celebrated in Kannada-speaking circles but broke boundaries and caught everyone’s attention in non-Kannada-speaking spaces.

Read all the Latest Movies News here