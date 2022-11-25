Kantara, Khakee Release on OTT, Rashmika Mandanna to Be Banned in Karnataka?

Kantara, one of the biggest hits of the year, is now available on OTT. The film has had a great run at the box office, and has now premiered digitally on Amazon Prime Video. Neeraj Pandey has created the new web series Khakee: The Bihar Chapter for Netflix, based on Amit Lodha’s book Bihar Diaries. The cop drama stars Karan Tacker, Avinash Tiwary, and is out now on Netflix.

Rashmika Mandanna might get banned by the Kannada film industry for being “ungrateful" to Kannada actor-producer Rakshit Shetty’s production house, which gave the actress her first film. The actress recently had an interaction with the media where she spoke at length about her journey of becoming an actress. While she talked about how she was never planning on becoming an actor and how she got her first break with Kirik Party that made her an overnight star, she refrained from mentioning the name of the production house Paramvah Studios, co-founded by Rakshit Shetty, her former fiance. This irked a section of the internet.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are one of the much-loved celebs in the industry. Each time they share their snaps on social media, their fans can’t help but gush over their cute pictures. The celebrity couple recently hit the headlines, when they brought a luxurious villa in Alibaug near Mumbai. Now, the first look of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s luxurious villa are out. Designed by Sussanne Khan and a Cape Town-based architectural firm, the four-bedroom villa is part of a project by Avas Wellness, a luxury wellness company founded by hospitality entrepreneur Aditya Kilachand.

Varun Dhawan’s Bhediya is a folklore tale that takes us to the forests of Arunachal Pradesh, where Bhaskar Sharma (Varun), a budding contractor, has been tasked with carving a highway, right through the middle of the forest – which incidentally has social, religious and cultural significance for the locals. Bhediya has a message that resonates with current times. The film has its heart in the right place but it falters in its execution and writing. Watch it if you have been thirsting for a horror-comedy.

Ranbir Kapoor is an avid fan of the football club Barcelona. His love for professional football club based in Barcelona is evident in his daily life, as well as the way he and wife Alia Bhatt revealed the name of their first child. In a post on Alia’s Instagram, the couple and their daughter can be seen in the foreground with focus on the baby’s name on the back of a baby Barcelona jersey framed on the wall. And now, the Spanish football club has taken notice and congratulated the couple on the birth of their baby.

