Kantara Makers Ordered to Stop Playing Varaha Roopam in Theatres, Streaming Platforms Amid Plagiarism Row

Kannada film Kantara might be breaking box office records and receiving rave reviews but the film has also engaged in a plagiarism row for one of its songs Varaha Roopam. Now, the Kozhikode Sessions Court has issued an injunction barring the makers of the film from playing the song in theatres and other streaming platforms. This comes after popular Kerela band Thaikkudam Bridge accused them of plagiarizing their song Navarasam.

The band took to social media to share the court’s decision. Their post read, “The Principal District and Sessions Judge, Kozhikode has injuncted the producer, director, music composer, Amazon, YouTube, Spotify, Wynk Music, Jiosavan, and others from playing the song Varaaha Roopam in the film Kantara without the permission of Thaikudam Bridge. Suit for Injunction has been filed on behalf of Thaikkudam Bridge by Music Attorney, Satish Murthi, Advocate Supreme Court of India.”

Earlier this week, the band took to their official social media page to accuse the makers of plagiarism. Sharing the album cover of their song next to the poster of ‘Varaha Roopam’, they wrote in the caption, “From our and our partner’s standpoint, we would like our listeners to know that Thaikkudam Bridge is in no way or form affiliated with ‘Kantara’. The unavoidable similarities between our IP ‘Navarasam’ and ‘Varaha Roopam; in terms of audio is therefore a blatant infringement of copyright laws.”

They further mentioned, “From our standpoint the line between ‘Inspired’ and ‘Plagiarized’ is distinct and indisputable and therefore we will be seeking legal action against the creative team responsible for this. There has been no acknowledgement of our rights over the content and the song is propagated as an Original piece of work by the movie’s creative team”.

In the film, ‘Varaha Roopam’ comes at an important plot point during the dance performance of Buta Kola when the Guliga God possesses the body of one of the characters.

