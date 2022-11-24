Kantara On OTT: Rishab Shetty Fans Upset After Controversial Song Varaha Roopam Changes In Online Ver

Kantara on OTT: Rishab Shetty’s Kantara has finally released online. After a spectacular run at the box office, minting over Rs 400 crore globally, the Kannada film was released on Prime Video on Friday. While fans were thrilled to watch the film stream online, they were disappointed to see that changes to the song Varaha Roopam have been made in the digital version.

For the unversed, Kerala-based rock band Thaikkudam Bridge accused the makers of Kantara of plagiarising the song Varaha Roopam from the band’s song Navarasam. This led the Principal District Court, Kozhikode (Kerala), to pass a temporary injunction, restricting the makers of the Kannada film from using Varaha Roopam in the film. Although Rishab Shetty is yet to address the change in the music, fans are upset to see that the ‘soul of the film’ Varaha Roopam is no longer the same.

Several fans took to Twitter to express their disappointment.

When you eagerly wait for #KantaraOnPrime and then see new version of varaha roopam.. pic.twitter.com/ABqEvdzM75— MicroMan (@mahendra_swamy) November 24, 2022

#KantaraOnPrime Feel this bgm, but new version is varaha roopam theatre version was materpeice, please try to add this song or remove the movie from Amazon prime.#varaharoopam pic.twitter.com/ImPuSIXYtK— A Ajay️ (@AlisonajayKumar) November 23, 2022

The soul of Kantara "Varaha Roopam" has been altered in the OTT version. It doesn't feel like Kantara anymore. Man, this is depressing pic.twitter.com/1nlGScbC5a— Viṣṇugupta (@MahaAmatya) November 23, 2022

Dear @hombalefilms why you release this #Kantara on #AmazonPrime?You can take ur time and you can release the film after resolving the issue of #varaharoopam song,this version is not fitted,Plz stop this version streaming in #AmazonPrime,plz bring back #oldversionofvaraharoopam pic.twitter.com/KJS0GX1oeO— kohlibhakt (@Pavancool06J) November 23, 2022

Kantara was released in Hindi last month on October 13. The Hindi version gave a tough competition to several Bollywood releases over the weeks.

