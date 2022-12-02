Kantara: Rishab Shetty Urges All Not To Mimic Daiva, Says 'Such Acts Hurt Our Sentiments'

Rishab Shetty starrer Kantara has surely emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters of the year. While the film is enjoying massive success, the actor has now issued a video statement requesting all not to mimic Daiva’s role in the movie. On Friday, Hombale films dropped the video in which Shetty was seen talking about the same. He explained that mimicking Daiva can hurt people’s sentiments and therefore one should refrain from doing it.

“I have observed on Social Media and other platforms that when the movie was released I made a request and I am requesting again not to mimic on stages and make reels about Daiva. These kinds of acts hurt our sentiments and also hurt the people who follow this culture and traditions," he said.

“Along with this, there were a few apps that we blocked with the help of the Production house-Hombale films, and we have kept an eye on them to stop this kind of practice. There were a few issues that came up after the release of the movie questioning the existence of Daivaradhane and that for those who don’t believe in it is itself a belief and for those who say this is a superstition If you don’t believe it’s okay but you can’t question others who have belief in this. Please don’t harm others’ feelings who believe in these rituals," the actor added.

The 39-year-old actor also expressed his opinion about Daiva and shared, “Personally, If someone asks me whether Kantara or Daiva is important, I would always say Daiva. Because, if not Daiva, Kantara wouldn’t have reached this level. Daiva is much important and I believe in it."

The statement comes days after a social media user dropped a video in which she mistook the Yakshagana costume with that of Daiva Mukhavarnike. This had left netizens disappointed.

Talking about the film, Kantara was released in Kannada and Hindi on 30th September and 14th October respectively. The film is written and directed by Rishab Shetty. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda, under Hombale Films, the film features Rishab Shetty, Sapthami Gowda, and Kishore Kumar G in pivotal roles.

