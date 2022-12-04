Kantara Song Varaha Roopam Finally Back in Theatres & on OTT; Rishab Shetty Says 'We've Won'

Kantara song ‘Varaha Roopam’ has finally been restored in the Rishab Shetty starrer after a Kerala court on Saturday returned the plaint filed by Mathrubhumi Printing and Publishing Ltd (MPPCL) against Hombale Films, the makers of the blockbuster Kannada movie, in connection with the copyright dispute regarding the use of the track.

The Palakkad Principal District and Sessions Court returned the plaint on the basis that it’s the Kozhikode District Court that has jurisdiction as the registered office of the plaintiff, MPPCL is in Kozhikode, according to Bar and Bench.

Rishab Shetty also took to Twitter to share the happy news with his fans. He wrote, “We have won the Varaharupam case with the blessings of God and people. We are going to change the song on OTT platform very soon considering people’s request." (sic)

Kantara fans are also celebrating this huge victory of the makers on social media. One user wrote, “Congratulations sir… you deserve all respect and victory." Another one said, “Superb! Congrats, Anna. The original song is back."

Rishab Shetty’s Kantara was released on Amazon Prime Video on November 24. While fans were thrilled to watch the film online, they were disappointed to see the changes that were made to the song Varaha Roopam, owing to the legal matter. In the OTT version, famous Varaha Roopam song was shortchanged as a Kerala-based band Thaikudam Bridge had sought a legal action against the makers for allegedly copying its song ‘Navarasam,’ released over five years ago. It filed a suit before the Kozhikode District court. Subsequently, MPPCL, which is the copyright holder of ‘Navarasam’ filed a suit before Palakkad District court.

However, the Kozhikode District Court dismissed the band’s plea, stating that the suit by Thaikkudam Bridge was not maintainable. On December 1, the Kerala High Court stayed this order.

