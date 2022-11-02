Kantara: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Watches Rishab Shetty's Film With His Devotees at Bengaluru Ashram

Ever since its release, Hombale Films ‘Kantara’, has been ruling over the hearts of the audience. After creating a rage in the Kannada version, the film’s Hindi version is also getting widely appreciated. The film has received a lot of love and support from dignitaries from different fields, ranging from Anil Kumble, Prabhas, Prashanth Neel, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, superstar Rajinikanth to Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports of India, Anurag Thakur and now, it has added a new feather to its rising glory as the renowned Indian yoga guru, a spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar has also watched Kantara with his devotees.

While marking this big victory, the makers of Kantara shared a video on their social media that captured glimpses from the ashram of Sri Sri Ravi Shankar in Bengaluru where Gurudev watched the film along with his devotees. “We thank Guruji @SriSri for the screening of #Kantara. It was our privilege to screen the movie at the @BangaloreAshram. We wish to be rooted in our culture & promise to carry it forward always. @shetty_rishab @VKiragandur @hombalefilms @gowda_sapthami @AJANEESHB @actorkishore” the caption of the video read.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

Meanwhile, the Minister of Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs & Food & Public Distribution and Textiles, Piyush Goyal also praised the film recently. He was speaking about the growth and progress of Karnataka state during Global Investors Meet ‘Invest Karnataka 2022’ in Bengaluru, when he said, “Kantara is a low-budget film that showcases the culture of Karnataka. It has grossed nearly 20 times its investment. Investors and industry is attracted to India and the state that has very progressive policies.”

Apart from conquering the hearts of the masses, Kantara is also ruling at the box office with its ever-rising collections. While the film has marked its presence on the international front, it has also made its position at No. 1 in the list of India’s Current Top 250 Films which was released by IMDb recently.

Kantara was released in the Kannada version and Hindi version on 30th September and 14th October respectively. The film is written and directed by Rishab Shetty. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda, under Hombale Films, the film features Rishab Shetty, Sapthami Gowda, and Kishore Kumar G in pivotal roles.

Read all the Latest Movies News here