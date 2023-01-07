Kantara Star Rishab Shetty Celebrates 100 Days of Kannada 'Divine Blockbuster'; Fans React

Kantara was the recent cinematic phenomenon to have come out from the realms of Kannada cinema. The action-thriller film written and directed by Rishab Shetty, and produced by Vijay Kiragandur, under Hombale Films starred Shetty as a Kambala champion, who comes to loggerheads with an upright DRFO officer, Murali (Kishore). Achyuth Kumar and Sapthami Gowda featured in supporting roles. Apart from sweeping the Kannada box office, the film had also performed exceptionally well in the Hindi belts. As the film completed 100 days of its successful run, Rishab Shetty along with the fans of Kantara are beyond stoked with this milestone.

On Saturday, Rishab Shetty took to his Instagram handle to share the posters of his ‘divine-blockbuster’ along with a note filled with gratitude towards all the fans of his film as well as the cast and crew that helped the actor and film-maker to achieve this feat. He wrote in the caption, “Thank You for holding us all along the journey and finding the divinity. Celebrating #DivineBlockbusterKantara 100 days(folded hand emoji). A film we’ll always cherish, that took us back to our roots and made us feel in awe of our traditions. Kudos to everyone who made it happen!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rishab Shetty (@rishabshettyofficial)

Needless to say Rishab Shetty’s milestone post was swarmed with celebratory comments. Actress Isha Talwar wrote, “Heard the theme track on the train somebody’s phone and my ears immediately perked up! Distinct and beautiful!" Another fan commented, “Kantara is an emotion now! Thanks for the treat!" Someone else said, “Best movie in 2022. And your acting is outstanding! That last scene was a goosebumps moment!" A fan also stated, “Congratulations Boss!" Meanwhile, even Twitter went abuzz with several netizens celebrating the milestone. Check it out.

ಬೆಳಕು..!! ಆದರೆ ಇದು ಬೆಳಕಲ್ಲ ೧00 ದಿನದ ದರ್ಶನCelebrating #DivineBlockbusterKantara 100 Days A film we’ll always cherish, that took us back to our roots n made us fell in awe of our traditions. Kudos everyone who made it happen.#Kantara #100DaysOfKantara pic.twitter.com/CgFRooxJ6S — Chaluve Gowda (@ChaluveG) January 7, 2023

100 Days of Divine Blockbuster Kantara Movie Awesome FilmHombale Films#100DaysOfKantara pic.twitter.com/5O4hw18A3E— Rebel Star (@RajaDeluxee) January 7, 2023

Hey all of you now you all have a great opportunity so don’t miss this amazing opportunity so go and chek this.Divine Blockbuster Kantara marks its 100th day. Hombale Films#100DaysOfKantaraHombale Films#100DaysOfKantara pic.twitter.com/ThSvUeVhYo— Sandeep (@Sandeep16887803) January 7, 2023

Kantara was released in the Kannada version and Hindi version on 30th September and 14th October respectively. The film is written and directed by Rishab Shetty. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda, under Hombale Films, the film features Rishab Shetty, Sapthami Gowda, and Kishore Kumar G in pivotal roles.

Read all the Latest Movies News here