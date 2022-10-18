Kantara Star Rishab Shetty Failed 5th Standard, Yet Distributed Chocolates; Know More

Kantara is currently performing brilliantly in theatres. The movie was highly praised by both viewers and critics. Rishab Shetty, who played Kaadubetta Shiva in the film, delivered an outstanding performance. But did you know that the actor failed in the 5th standard? Not just that, the actor had no idea about it and distributed chocolates.

Rishab, known as Prashant back then, used to roam around the school. He did not know if he had passed or failed. Confused about his result, he was called by the headmaster. The headmaster said that he had passed and asked Rishab to head back home.

Top showsha video

The actor returned home and his family celebrated. However, when he went for his first day to class 6, he realised he had not been promoted. The second time, however, was different for him as he passed with flying colours.

Rishab Shetty, who played the protagonist in Kantara was applauded for his performance in the film. Moreover, the story moved the people and they loved the film. The movie is about the culture of Kambla and Bhootha Kola. The movie showcases culture and spirituality with excellence.

Written and directed by Rishab himself, the movie stars Sapthami Gowda, Kishore Kumar G., Achyuth Kumar, Pramod Shetty, Prakash Thuminad and more in prominent roles apart from Rishab. The movie has a solid 9.4 rating on IMDb and is currently running in theatres in Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here