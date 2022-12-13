Kantara Star Rishab Shetty Poses With 'Amazing' Anil Kapoor, Janhvi, Varun Dhawan in Viral Photo

Rishab Shetty’s Kantara has surprised the Indian film industry. It not only did well for itself, but it also went on to achieve incredible results. The actor has been giving several interviews about his film and the following journey. Among the many interviews, Rishab Shetty recently attended a conference in Mumbai with some of the prominent personalities of Bollywood. Rishab Shetty along with actors such as Vidya Balan, Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Vijay Verma, Ayushmann Khurrana, Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan and Sheeba Chadha got together for a round table conference on Sunday night. The actor shared glimpses of them posing with each other on his Twitter handle.

In the picture, the Kantara actor poses with Bollywood stars wearing dhoti and a black shirt. They are all smiles for the camera. One can also notice the elaborate set-up in the background. The actor sat beside Ayushmann Khurrana and Vijay Verma in the picture. Along with the group photos, he wrote, “Evening with amazing people and amazing discussion”.

For the round table conference, Vidya Balan donned a floral saree, while Janhvi sported a black suit. Sheeba Chadha wore a black traditional outfit. Rajkummar, Varun and Dulquer opted for smart casuals, while Ayushmann and Vijay wore quirky outfits.

Take a look at the picture below:

Kantara was released in Kannada and Hindi on September 30th and October 14th, respectively. Rishab Shetty's film, made on a modest budget, demonstrated that all that is required for critical and commercial success is a good script. It not only did well for itself, but it went on to break numerous box office records.

The film is penned and helmed by Rishab Shetty. Bankrolled by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda, under Hombale Films, the film stars Rishab Shetty, Kishore Kumar G and Sapthami Gowda in crucial roles. Over the course of several weeks, the Hindi version faced off against several Bollywood releases. Many well-known people have praised the movie, including Rajinikanth, Prabhas, Dhanush and Anushka Shetty.

Read all the Latest Movies News here