Kantara Star Rishab Shetty Stirs Controversial Debate After He Says ‘Panjurli Part of Hindu Rituals’

Kantara actor Rishab Shetty — who wrote, directed and starred in the film — has landed himself and the film in a controversy owing to his recent statements on Bhootas. The film has been accused of appropriation of non-Hindu cultures. To top it off, Rishab has said that the Dakshina Kannada region’s Bhoota Kola tradition is a part of Hindu culture. These alleged inaccuracies have left several social media users divided.

Speaking with the Tamil channel Cinema Vikatan, Rishab was asked about Panjurli — a bhoota that is believed to take the form of a wild boar and is the protector of righteousness — is shown as a Hindu god in Kantara. The actor said, “Those gods, they are all part of our tradition. Definitely, it is part of Hindu culture and Hindu rituals. Because I am a Hindu, I have belief and respect for my religion. But I will not say others are wrong. What we have said is through the element that is present in Hindu dharma.”

The clip from the interview is now going viral and has paved the way for discussion. While some believe that including Bhoota under the spectrum of Hindu would be wrong, a few others believe that it is very much a part of the Hindi culture.

“Glad our Kannada film ‘Kantara’ is making national waves. Director Rishabh Shetty claims Bhootha Kola is ‘Hindu culture’. False. Our Pambada/Nalike/Parawa’s Bahujan traditions predate Vedic-Brahminical Hinduism. We ask that Moolnivasi cultures be shown w/ truth on & off screen,” actor and activist Chetan Kumar Ahimsa.

However, a few disagreed. A Twitter user said, “You have zero knowledge regarding this. Being Brahmin/Mangalorian, Me and my family worship Daiva, and Bhoota & follow our traditions, and customs. There is nothing related to Brahmin and Daiva.” “Bhoota kola is part of my community and culture; we have our Bhootas in addition to our kuladevatha, gramadevatha and personal Ishta-devathas. To say bhootas are non-Hindu is laughably RIDICULOUS. Glad #Kantara showcases the rituals so aesthetically,” another added.

Meanwhile, Kantara has been doing impressive business at the box office. The Kannada film has not only won over viewers in Kannada-speaking regions but also taken over Bollywood. The Hindi version of the film has already recorded a box office collection of Rs 11.15 crore in five days.

