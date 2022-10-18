Kantara Star Rishabh Shetty Has 'Stopped' Visiting Theatres For This Shocking Reason

Kannada actor-filmmaker Rishab Shetty has been basking in the success of his recent release Kannada film Kantara. It has received rave reviews from both the critics and the audience. The film has already crossed 100 crores worldwide. In a recent chat with Hindustan Times, Rishab opened up about why he has stopped visiting the theatres after the success of the film. He shared that response has been surreal for him. Many elderly moviegoers removed their footwear after a show and prostrated before the actor during one of his theatre visits.

“It was after that day, I stopped doing theatre visits. It was such a heavy feeling to see people fall at my feet. I just couldn’t handle such reactions as I didn’t know how to reciprocate,” he shared. The filmmaker said that it made him both emotional and more responsible.

Rishab mentioned that it was also a reminder for him, “No matter whether you face success or failure, you should quickly move on and not let it affect you.”

Kantara has opened to an overwhelming response across the country. However, initially, the filmmaker did not have any plan to dub Kantara in other languages. “We thought we will dub the film when it comes on OTT but after seeing the reception for the Kannada version outside Karnataka, distributors contacted us and wanted to dub and release the film,” Rishab added.

The filmmaker revealed that Kantara has been getting love from the smallest of the villages in Karnataka where even a single-screen theatre is a big deal and shows have been going houseful. He added that theatre owners had to arrange extra chairs in the halls to accommodate the audience.

Kantara is set against the rural backdrop of a fictional village located on the southern coast of Karnataka. It depicts the story of a generational belief system in the coastal region and focuses on the sacred customs of the region.

The film has been written and directed by Rishab Shetty and he has also acted as the lead.

