Kantara Star Rishabh Shetty Signs His Next With Magadheera Producer Allu Aravind; Full Details

After the blockbuster success of Kantara, Rishabh Shetty has signed a film with a big banner. Kantara has been doing an impressive business at the box office. The Kannada film has not only won over viewers in Kannada-speaking regions but also taken over Bollywood. The Hindi version of the film has already recorded a box office collection of Rs 11.15 crore in five days.

Now, Rishabh, who has helmed and acted in Kantara, is set to collaborate with producer Allu Aravind, who has backed successful films like Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, Magadheera, Ghajini, and Dhruva among others.

During the success meet of Kantara, producer Allu Aravind revealed that the actor-director has agreed to do a film under his banner, Geetha Arts. Speaking at the success meet, Allu Aravind said that he requested Rishab to do a film with him and he agreed. “I have asked Rishab to do a film in Geetha Arts urgently and he readily agreed. We are doing a film really soon,” Allu Aravind was quoted as saying by India Today.in.

Meanwhile, the worldwide box office collection of Kantara has left everyone amazed. On Monday, the worldwide box-office collection of the film in all four languages stood at Rs. 119.19 crores. The Kannada film, which was released in Hindi on October 14, minted Rs 11.15 crore in five days of its release. After releasing the film in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi, the makers will unveil the Malayalam version of the Rishab Shetty-starrer on October 20.

Kantara, which translates to a mystical forest, is set in the 19th century in a village named Kundapur, where a king offers the local tribals a piece of land in exchange for a deity (Bhoota) that would present him with peace and happiness.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here