Kantara To Release on OTT: Here's When and Where You Can Watch Rishab Shetty's Film

Kannada film Kantara starring actor Rishab Shetty has received much praise from critics and audiences alike. Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, megastar Amitabh Bachchan, superstar Rajinikanth, and Prabhas, among others have applauded the film. From a gripping storyline, outstanding music, to being a visual treat, Kantara ticks all boxes of being an entertainer. So far, the Rishab Shetty directorial has minted over Rs 400 crore at the box office. It is only the second Kannada film to achieve this feat. Over the weekend, Kantara also became the highest-grossing film ever in Karnataka overcoming Yash’s KGF 2. Now, after a 50-day run at the ticket counter, the makers have taken the OTT route.

Kantara On OTT: When And Where To Watch

Kantara will be available on Amazon Prime from tomorrow, November 24. The film will stream in four languages, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Produced by Hombale Films, Kantara stars Rishab Shetty, Achyuth Kumar, Pramod Shetty, and Sapthami Gowda in the lead roles. Set in a fictional village of Dakshina Kannada region of Karnataka, Kantara narrates the story of Rishab Shetty’s character, who is a Kambala (buffalo race) champion. The film depicts the sacred customs of the region. It also beautifully weaves together popular myths, legends, and superstitions from Karnataka.

Rishab Shetty was recently asked whether he would want Kantara to be remade in Hindi and which actor according to him should play the lead. Rishab Shetty stated that as Kantara has already been dubbed in Hindi, there is no need for a Hindi remake. He also said that any actor playing the lead in Kantara has to first believe in the roots and culture. And, although Bollywood has big stars, a remake would not be feasible, he added.

Kantara hit the movie theatres on September 30 this year.

Rishab Shetty confirmed that he got quite a few calls from production houses for collaborations but he is focused on making films in “Kannada only”.

