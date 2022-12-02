Kantara Varaha Roopam Row: District Court Rejects Petition

The Kerala High Court has stayed the order of the Kozhikode District Court, which returned the petition of the band Thaikkudam Bridge on the copyright infringement of the song Varaha Roopam used in the film Kantara. Justice P Somarajan served notice on a number of parties, including Hombale Films, Rishab Shetty, Prithviraj Films, Google India Head Office, Spotify India Private Limited and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

The Kerala-based band Thaikkudam Bridge had alleged that the Varaha Roopam song used in Rishab Shetty’s Kantara had been copied from their own song, Navarasam. The copyright owners for Navarasam, Mathrubhumi Printing and Publishing Company Ltd, also filed a lawsuit before the Palakkad District court.

The Kerala High Court had recently refused to entertain pleas filed by Homebale Films against the injunction order passed by the District Courts, seeking to dispose of appellate remedies under the Code of Civil Procedure. The Kozhikode District Court, in the meantime, had ruled that the suit by Thaikkudam Bridge was not maintainable.

Following the Kozhikode district court’s ruling, the Kerala band came up with a fresh plea before the Kerala High Court. The Kozhikode District Court’s decision to return the copyright claim was then stayed by the High Court. The district court had previously ruled that the subject was beyond its purview.

Meanwhile, Kantara, which is now available on Amazon Prime Video, is streaming without the Varaha Roopam song. A new and different rendition of the song was added to its OTT version. However, it has faced backlash for the change, with most saying the soul of Kantara is missing without the original song.

