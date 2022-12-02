CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#AssemblyElections#FIFAWorldCup#BiggBoss16#WorldCupPointsTable
Home » News » Movies » Kantara Varaha Roopam Row: District Court Rejects Petition
1-MIN READ

Kantara Varaha Roopam Row: District Court Rejects Petition

By: Entertainment Bureau

Local News Desk

Last Updated: December 02, 2022, 14:33 IST

Kochi [Cochin], India

The copyright owners for Navarasam, Mathrubhumi Printing and Publishing Company Ltd, also filed a lawsuit before the Palakkad District court.

The copyright owners for Navarasam, Mathrubhumi Printing and Publishing Company Ltd, also filed a lawsuit before the Palakkad District court.

The Kerala-based band, Thaikkudam Bridge, had alleged that the Varaha Roopam song used in Rishab Shetty’s Kantara had been plagiarised from their own song Navarasam.

The Kerala High Court has stayed the order of the Kozhikode District Court, which returned the petition of the band Thaikkudam Bridge on the copyright infringement of the song Varaha Roopam used in the film Kantara. Justice P Somarajan served notice on a number of parties, including Hombale Films, Rishab Shetty, Prithviraj Films, Google India Head Office, Spotify India Private Limited and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

The Kerala-based band Thaikkudam Bridge had alleged that the Varaha Roopam song used in Rishab Shetty’s Kantara had been copied from their own song, Navarasam. The copyright owners for Navarasam, Mathrubhumi Printing and Publishing Company Ltd, also filed a lawsuit before the Palakkad District court.

The Kerala High Court had recently refused to entertain pleas filed by Homebale Films against the injunction order passed by the District Courts, seeking to dispose of appellate remedies under the Code of Civil Procedure. The Kozhikode District Court, in the meantime, had ruled that the suit by Thaikkudam Bridge was not maintainable.

Following the Kozhikode district court’s ruling, the Kerala band came up with a fresh plea before the Kerala High Court. The Kozhikode District Court’s decision to return the copyright claim was then stayed by the High Court. The district court had previously ruled that the subject was beyond its purview.

RELATED NEWS

Meanwhile, Kantara, which is now available on Amazon Prime Video, is streaming without the Varaha Roopam song. A new and different rendition of the song was added to its OTT version. However, it has faced backlash for the change, with most saying the soul of Kantara is missing without the original song.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

About the Author

Entertainment Bureau

Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive inter...Read More

Tags:
first published:December 02, 2022, 14:33 IST
last updated:December 02, 2022, 14:33 IST