Kantara’s Box Office Collection Lowest In Tamil Nadu; Details Below

Kantara made history by surpassing KGF 2 to become the highest-grossing film in the history of the state of Karnataka. The film made Rs 172 crore in Karnataka as of yesterday, while KGF 2 has made Rs 161.50 rupees. But due to its digital release on Friday, Kantara had its first significant decline in sales this week. The movie plummeted nearly 75% from the previous weekend when it hadn’t had a single decline over 50% in its entire run. The movie has earned Rs 358.50 crore in India, and it will probably end with a little bit more than Rs 360 crore. Kantara may have slightly more than Rs. 10 crore in gross receipts, but KGF 2 only sold 72 lakh tickets to Kantara’s approximately Rs 95 lakh, representing a whopping 30% difference in ticket sales.

Despite starting its own trend in Kerala, Karnataka and Northern India, the film failed to impress the Tamil Nadu audience. In the territorial break up of the collection, Tamil Nadu has the lowest share in the profit of Kantara.

Karnataka - 168.50 crore

Andhra, Telangana - 60 crore

Tamil Nadu - 12.70 crore

Kerala - 19.20 crore

North India (Hindi Version) - 96 crore

Abroad - 44.50 crore

Total - 400.90 crore

The possible reason behind this, as shared by film critics, is the difference in narrative. In Kantara, it’s shown that the villagers worship god; whereas in Tamil Nadu, people consider them as their ancestors. Hence they take inspiration from their forefathers rather than praying to them.

Kantara is a story that takes place in a fictional forest named Kantara, where certain traditions lead to a battle between man and nature. The film features Kishore, Sapthami Gowda and Achyuth Kumar in significant roles. In addition to directing the movie, Rishab Shetty also depicted two roles. Hombale Films, known for producing KGF, are the financier for the film.

The movie is now available on the OTT platform, Amazon Prime Video.

Read all the Latest Movies News here