Kantara's Phenomenal Run at the Box Office Continues; Earns Rs 60 Cr in 5th Week

Surpassing the iconic Baahubali 2, Kantara broke the record for the most successful fifth week at the Indian box office. The movie made approximately Rs. 65 crore in its fifth week, a 10% fall from the week before, as against Baahubali 2’s Rs. 40 crore. The movie has grossed Rs 275 crore at the box office, and is nearing 300 crore. With $3.50 million coming from abroad, it achieved worldwide triple-digit box office success with an estimated global box office revenue of Rs. 303 crore.

With a fifth week declining from the previous four, it’s still impossible to predict the movie’s final collection. But it seems it will easily surpass the Rs. 300 crore mark, and possibly even reach Rs. 350 crore — beating Ponniyin Selvan — which is the third-highest-grossing film in India this year. Sharing this achievement, Dream Warrior Pictures posted, “#KantaraTamil entering into 5th week with 100+ screens. Experience this extravaganza on the big screens. shetty_rishab@VKiragandur@hombalefilms@prabhu_sr@gowda_sapthami@AJANEESH #ArvindKashyap @actorkishore#காந்தாரா #Kantara.”

Let’s take a look at Katara’s phenomenal box-office earnings in India:

Week one: Rs 26.75 crore.

Week two: Rs. 37.25 crore

Week three: 75 crore of rupees

Week four: 70.75 crore of rupees

Week five: Rs. 8.25 crore

5th Saturday: Rs. 13 crore

5th Sunday: 14.50 crore of rupees

5th Monday: 7.50 crore of rupees

5th Tuesday: Rs. 9.50 crore

5th Wednesday: Rs. 6 crore

5th Thursday: Rs. 6 crore

Kantara, among other milestones, has surpassed Rs. 150 crore in Karnataka — making history as only the second movie to beat KGF 2. Before the year began, it was beyond imagination that any movie would even get near to KGF 2 in Karnataka — let alone surpass it, but Rishab Shetty’s Kantara achieved the unthinkable.

