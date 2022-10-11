Kantara's Varaha Roopam Daiva Va Rishtam Song Has The Internet Talking

Rishab Shetty is currently basking in the success of his latest Kannada movie Kantara. The critically acclaimed film, which has been made on a small budget, minted over Rs 57 crores in 11 days and is running strong at the worldwide box office. The film is expected to have an impressive run not only in India but also overseas. Amid all the rave reviews, one of the songs from the action thriller recently came under the scanner.

A lot of users are questioning the similarity between Varaha Roopam Daiva Va Rishtam, a song from Kantara, and a five-year-old Malayalam song, Navarasam, on social media. Moviegoers have been divided into two groups about the Kantara song’s striking resemblance with the Malayalam track. Few users implied that the tune was stolen by Rishab Shetty while others asked why the makers will resort to stealing despite being backed by Hombale Films.

