Kanwaljit Singh Gets Replaced By Younger Actor On Show, Asks 'What If a Senior Actor Commits Suicide?'

Veteran film and TV actor Kanwaljit Singh, who was working on a show called Sandwich has been replaced by a younger actor. This is due to the government's mandate that actors over 65 years of age cannot resume shooting as they are at higher risk of being affected by Covid-19.

Singh had even bought a house near the shoot location. He asked if actors like him should 'hang their boots.' Demanding that this rule must be changed, Singh told Film Information, “I have nothing against the new actor or the channel. But this rule needs to be changed. Otherwise, what will the hundreds of actors like me do? We are fond of working, we love our work, how can the government stop us?"

"Will the authorities wake up when one senior actor, in depression for being out of work, commits suicide? Not every senior actor or unit member is well placed enough to tide over these difficult times by simply sitting at home, not working. Most of them need to work, some for financial reasons, others for the sheer love of work," he added.

Several other actors apart from Singh have been left with no work due to this rule. According to a Mumbai Mirror report actor Prithvi Zutshi said that he was informed by the makers of TV show Pyar Ki Luka Chupi that his character track would be terminated. Apart from him, actors Farida Dadi, Suhasini Mulay, Raza Murad, among others have gone through the same experience.