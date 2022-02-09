Kanye West and Julia Fox in an Open Relationship? Sources Claim Rapper Not Interested in Pursuing Romantic Relationship

Kanye West and Julia Fox are both open to seeing other people. According to new reports, Kanye West is in an open relationship with Julia Fox “because they’re evolved beings," despite the divorce drama between him and Kim Kardashian. The two stars have been in a high-profile whirlwind romance since New Year’s Eve and are reportedly open to bringing others into the fold.

The source also told Page Six that Kanye is not interested in pursuing a romantic relationship right now. The sources claim, “Kanye is busy. He has his album. He’s got a million things going on work-wise. He designs, he produces, all of that takes time. And he is dealing with his divorce.”

The news comes after Kanye was seen with another girl this week who resembled his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian. Among all of the drama Kanye has with Kardashian and Fox, he was also seen having dinner with model Chaney Jones, who dressed strikingly similarly to Kardashian in a head-to-toe Balenciaga ensemble.

According to Page Six, the insider claims: “Kanye very much likes Julia, but it’s a new situation and they aren’t boyfriend and girlfriend. They are dating. The relationship doesn’t have a title yet. He had only met her five weeks ago. Only time will show if this will stick.” Another insider, however, told the tabloid, “Their bond transcends typical norms because they’re evolved beings who just want each other to be happy… There is no jealousy or bad vibes.”

Currently, West has been engrossed with his album, Donda 2 and has frequently slammed his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, over their custody and divorce tussle. West, who now goes by Ye, claimed in a since-deleted Instagram post shared over the weekend that Kardashian accused him of putting out a hit on her. He’s also claimed that the SKIMS founder has “stopped" him from speaking to their four children: North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2.

Kanye and Julia first met on New Year’s Eve in Miami and have been publicly dating since then. Kanye frequently brings his own photographers on dates.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.