1-min read

Kanye West Buys Another Wyoming property Worth Rs 100 Crore

Close to three months after a source confirmed to people.com that Kanye had purchased a $14 million ( Rs 100 Crore) ranch in Cody, the rapper, also a designer, has bought another massive property -- this time, near Greybull.

IANS

Updated:November 20, 2019, 12:08 PM IST
Kanye West Buys Another Wyoming property Worth Rs 100 Crore
Image: Kanye West/Instagram

Rapper Kanye West is expanding his presence in Wyoming, US by purchasing another expensive property there.

Close to three months after a source confirmed to people.com that Kanye had purchased a $14 million ( Rs 100 Crore) ranch in Cody, the rapper, also a designer, has bought another massive property -- this time, near Greybull.

According to the November 7 issue of the Greyball Standard, Kanye recently bought Bighorn Mountain Ranch, also for a whopping $14 million.

In addition to the ranch, a source told people.com that Kanye bought a giant warehouse in Cody.

"Whenever he buys something in town, everyone talks about it," the source said.

"Locals are still kind of surprised he's here, but everyone is very welcoming to it."

