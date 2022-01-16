Kanye West Claims Kim Kardashian's Security Wouldn't Let Him Into Her Home While Pete Davidson was There

When it comes to the famous Kardashians, chaos and controversies are never far away. Kim Kardashian and her rocky marriage with estranged husband Kanye West have been making headlines in recent weeks. Every detail, from Kanye’s attempt to reconcile with Kim to her love life with new romance Pete Davidson, has been made public.

Kanye West seems to be opening up about his relationship with estranged wife Kim Kardashian in a recent turn of events. According to Entertainment Tonight, the rapper recently spoke with Jason Lee for Hollywood Unlocked about Kim’s new romance and other topics. West reportedly discussed an occurrence in which he was stopped by security while attempting to enter Kim’s home.

The rapper described an incident in which he was supposed to take his children to school but was stopped at the gate by security at Kim’s house. Kanye and Kim have four children: North, Chicago, Saint, and Psalm West. In a similar incident earlier this week, Kanye did not mention Pete Davidson’s name, instead referring to him as Kim’s “new boyfriend."

In addition to the security incident, Kanye mentioned the time North asked him to come inside and show him something, but security stopped him again. Kanye described the incident in detail, saying, “My daughter wanted me to go inside. I was like, I am the richest Black man and North’s father, right, and the security was able to stop me from going into the room with my daughter and that had not been defined. And I am hearing that the new boyfriend is actually in the house that I can’t even go to", via ET.

West claims he and Kardashian never discussed restrictions on his access to their formerly shared home, but he was told he was not allowed inside.

Kanye also mentioned asking his cousins to speak with Kim about the awkward security incident and not getting in the way of him and his children, as well as North’s TikTok live incident, saying that “my children ain’t going to be on TikTok without my permission."

Kim and Pete have been dating since October 9, when they met on the set of Saturday Night Live. Kanye was in the audience to support the SKIMS founder, who filed for divorce from him in February 2021. Since then, the rapper has moved on with Julia Fox.

