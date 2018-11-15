Kanye West Didn't Know Donald Trump's Policies, Claims Kim Kardashian

Reality TV personality Kim Kardashian West, who feels her rapper-husband Kanye West is 'very misunderstood', says he liked US president Donald Trump's personality but was unaware of his policies.At Variety and Rolling Stone's Criminal Justice Reform Summit, when CNN commentator Van Jones implied that Kim and Kanye have different politics, the reality TV star objected, reports variety.com."I feel like he's very misunderstood and the worst communicator," she said."But when we talk about it, we have very similar politics. He's very not political, actually, he just happens to like Donald Trump's personality, but doesn't know about the politics. So, I have educated him recently."I think it gets really misconstrued. He will always say he was friendly with him before, and he is the same person and friendly with him now," she added.Kim stressed that she could also co-exist with someone and still have different political views."My mom and my step-dad did that. It's fine to be different and have your own view," she added.Kim further explained the intent behind her husband's recent White House appearance."What he fights for is the right to like what he wants to like. Even if it's different from what you like. He never said, ‘Okay, I know what's going on with immigration, and I know this and I know that.' If he really knew, he would feel very compassionate about it."He never said that he supports that. I know it's very confusing because when you see someone wearing a red hat you would think that they are supporting that. But he's just fighting for free thought and freedom to like a person even if it's not the popular decision."