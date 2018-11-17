Kanye West Donates USD 1,50,000 to Family of Security Guard Killed by Cops

Rapper Kanye West was deeply moved by a story of the killing of a Chicago security guard and donated USD 1,50,000 to his family.West heard the story of Jemel Roberson -- who was gunned down by police after stopping a drunken man with a gun -- and wanted to do whatever he could to lessen the burden on his family, reports tmz.comThe rapper donated USD 1,50,000 to Roberson's family Friday, the goal originally placed on a GoFundMe account for Roberson's family was USD 10,000.Roberson was working security at a bar On sunday around 4 am. where several drunk customers were ordered out. One of those customers returned to the bar a short time later with a gun and opened fire.Reports say Roberson returned fire, subdued the gunman and held him at gunpoint until police arrived. But when the police officer got to the scene, he shot Roberson, killing him.West has spent a lot of time in Chicago over the last few months.As for Roberson, reports say he was working extra shifts at the bar in order to have some extra money to provide for his son at Christmas.His killing is still under investigation.