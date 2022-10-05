Kanye West Dons ‘White Lives Matter’ Hoodie At Paris Fashion Week; Gigi Hadid, Hailey Bieber React

American rapper Kanye West often finds himself landing in controversies when it comes to his personal and professional life. The Donda rapper who has been dealing with his separation from ex-wife Kanye West recently landed in another controversy. At the Paris Fashion Week, Kanye donned a hoodie that said, “White Lives Matter.”

The rapper wore the t-shirt for his brand’s presentation at the Fashion Week which drew criticism from many including fashion editor and stylist Gabriella Karefa-Johnson who was in attendance who called out the rapper for the same.

After Gabriella Karefa-Johnson shared her thoughts on social media regarding her concern with West including ‘White Lives Matter’ apparel in the show, the rapper reacted with an online attack on Karefa-Johnson as he took a jibe at her in multiple now-deleted posts. Kanye’s social media posts received criticism from several models and people from the fashion industry including Vogue magazine that released a statement in support of Karefa-Johnson.

Supermodel Gigi Hadid too called out Kanye for his posts criticising Karefa-Johnson regarding her views on his controversial apparel. Hadid taking to her Instagram stories. The model slammed West referring to him as a “bully” as she came to Gabriella’s defence. Hadid wrote, “As if the “honor” of being invited to your show should keep someone from giving their opinion ..? Lol. You’re a bully and a joke.”

Justin Bieber’s wife and runway model Hailey Bieber Baldwin too joined the list of celebrities who voiced her support for Karefa-Johnson. While Hailey did not mention Kanye in her post but simply wrote words of admiration for the fashion writer who was harshly criticised by West. Bieber in her words of support for Gabriella wrote, “My respect for you runs deep my friend!”

Calling Kanye “fake” and “disgusting” over his ‘White Lives Matter’ t-shirt, Jodie Turner-Smith shared an Instagram story where she re-shared a post from West’s account that read, “WHEN I SAID WAR I MEANT WAR”. She also criticised the rapper’s comment saying he was trying to “bring people together” as he posed wearing the controversial t-shirt. Turner-Smith called out West saying, “Fake and disgusting and embarrassing.”

Later on, the Stronger rapper took to his Instagram account and called Gabriella his “sister” while maintaining that the two met following the controversy and claimed that the duo “apologised” to each other. Kanye concluded by saying that while the duo disagreed at least they both love “Ferdie and Fashion.”

