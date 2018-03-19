GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Kanye West, Drake Collaborating On New Music

Both rappers are staying at the Amangani luxury hotel and resort under an alias, and have each brought a huge crew with them.

IANS

Updated:March 19, 2018, 8:08 AM IST
(Photo: Drake/ Reuters)
Rappers Kanye West and Drake are reportedly teaming up in Wyoming for new music.

Both rappers are staying at the Amangani luxury hotel and resort under an alias, and have each brought a huge crew with them. Drake's team includes his engineer, songwriter and his personal photographer/videographer, sources told tmz.com.

Big names like hip-hop artiste Lil Uzi Vert are there too along with a slew of major producers who work with Kanye and Drake.

Sources said the rappers brought a ton of audio and recording equipment with them, most likely to set up their own studio at Kanye's place because he is staying at a separate house at the resort away from the main hotel.

Chef Paul Zlatos is also on hand for the group to keep them well fed.

