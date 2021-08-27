Kanye West Invites Marilyn Manson and DaBaby to 'Donda' Event, Kim Kardashian Appears in Wedding Dress

Kanye West has courted controversy by inviting Marilyn Manson and DaBaby to his Donda listening party. The rapper, who recently filed to legally change his name to just Ye, had his third stadium listening party for his evolving album on Thursday night. He has come under fire for the choice of guests for the event - especially Marilyn Manson and DaBaby. Manson turned himself in to authorities last month on assault charges, while DaBaby was in the news for his homophobic comments.

After two similar events at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium, West gathered about 40,000 fans inside Chicago’s Soldier Field. In the center of the field, West built a replica of his childhood home topped by a cross where he and the guest stars appeared on the porch. The group reportedly included Travis Scott, Marilyn Manson, Shenseea, Westside Gunn, DaBaby, Don Toliver, Larry Hoover Jr. and Rooga.

Manson is battling a cascade of recent sexual assault and abuse accusations from women, including ex girlfriends and an assistant, reported Deadline. DaBaby, for his part, made homophobic comments onstage at a Miami event last month. A number of the rapper’s subsequent performances were canceled, including one at Lollapolooza.

The event also baffled fans for including an appearance from West’s estranged wife Kim Kardashian, who emerged in a wedding dress at the listening party – six months after filing for divorce. After previously supporting her ex from the stands at the last two listening parties, Kim played a starring role in the event at Soldier Field in Chicago, as she walked out in the stadium in a couture wedding gown.

As the final song of the night, No Child Left Behind, played, Kim walked out into the middle of the arena in a stunning Balenciaga Couture dress and veil, to join Kanye, 44, who was dressed all in black leather.

