Kanye West Marries Yeezy Architect Bianca Censori 2 Months After Kim Kardashian Divorce: Report

Kanye West has married Yeezy architect Bianca Censori, a new report has claimed. The rapper allegedly tied the knot in a private ceremony. The news of his wedding has come just two months after his and Kim Kardashian’s divorce was finalised.

Bianca is allegedly the same woman that Kanye was spotted recently on an intimate date. Sources told TMZ that she has been a part of his brand Yeezy for ‘several years.’ Although an alleged ceremony has taken place, the insider claimed that they have not filed for a marriage certificate to make their marriage legal.

The publication also mentioned that Kanye is already treating her like a wife. It seems like the wedding took place a few days ago for paparazzi spotted Kanye wearing what appeared to be a wedding ring when he and Bianca made their way to Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills. “We’re told the ring symbolizes his commitment to her following the ceremony," the report added. Kanye is yet to react to these claims.

The surprising news of his wedding comes two months after Kanye and Kim’s divorce came through. The reality star and the rapper were married for six years. Kim filed for divorce from Kanye on Feb. 19, 2021, and they were legally separated in November. They have joint physical and legal custody of their four children: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

During this period, Kim dated Pete Davidson, who was subjected to a lot of hate from Kanye. The rapper was linked to a few women. However, he publicly dated Julia Fox for 10 months. Taking to her TikTok, the actress said that “the man was being normal around me,” when they met but things changed for Julia Fox after Kanye West began his online rants. “The moment he started tweeting, I was out. I realized pretty quickly that he wasn’t going to take my help… I was delusional, I thought I could help him, I know. It didn’t work and now we’re here,” she said.

Meanwhile, Kanye was also rumoured to be seeing Irina Shayk after his split from Julia.

Read all the Latest Movies News here