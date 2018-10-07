GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Kanye West Quits Social Media Again

Rapper Kanye West has deleted his Twitter and Instagram accounts.

IANS

Updated:October 7, 2018, 2:30 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Kanye West Quits Social Media Again
A file photo of Kanye West.
Loading...
Rapper Kanye West has deleted his Twitter and Instagram accounts. It is the second time he is exiting from social media since 2017.

The 41-year-old rapper deleted his accounts on Saturday, reports dailymail.co.uk.

His decision comes a week after his appearance on show Saturday Night Live in which he surprised the audience by speaking in support of US President Donald Trump. He received a lot of social media backlash later.

This isn't the first time Kanye has removed himself from social media. In May 2017, he deleted his accounts and stayed off for 11 months, only returning in April this year ahead of his latest album's release.

The "My beautiful dark twisted fantasy" rapper made no announcement prior to the deletion of his accounts.

Kanye is working on his new album Yandhi.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...