Kanye West Quits Social Media Again
Rapper Kanye West has deleted his Twitter and Instagram accounts.
A file photo of Kanye West.
Rapper Kanye West has deleted his Twitter and Instagram accounts. It is the second time he is exiting from social media since 2017.
The 41-year-old rapper deleted his accounts on Saturday, reports dailymail.co.uk.
His decision comes a week after his appearance on show Saturday Night Live in which he surprised the audience by speaking in support of US President Donald Trump. He received a lot of social media backlash later.
This isn't the first time Kanye has removed himself from social media. In May 2017, he deleted his accounts and stayed off for 11 months, only returning in April this year ahead of his latest album's release.
The "My beautiful dark twisted fantasy" rapper made no announcement prior to the deletion of his accounts.
Kanye is working on his new album Yandhi.
