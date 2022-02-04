Kanye West Splurges On Julia Fox, Gets Cozy With Uncut Gems Actress at Her 32nd Birthday Bash

Kanye West attended Julia Fox’s 32nd birthday party, and the couple appeared to be head over heels in the photos and videos Julia shared on her Instagram stories. On Wednesday, the Grammy Award-winning rapper showered his girlfriend and her friends with Birkin bags for her 32nd birthday. The Uncut Gems star rang in her birthday at NYC French eatery, Lucien.

According to photos and videos shared by Julia’s friends who attended the party, Kanye and Julia were seen cosying up at several points during the celebration. The actress and her friends also posed for a photo with West and the Hermès Birkin he gave them.

Ye and Julia celebrating her birthday last night (2.2.22) pic.twitter.com/aGkv1XoLyE— Photos Of Ye (@PhotosOfKanye) February 3, 2022

Fox also posted a clip from the party on her personal Instagram Story on Wednesday. The actress was all smiling in the video as she blew out candles on various cakes. In one of her friends’ Instagram videos, Kanye was also seen happily rapping at the party.

According to a source at Entertainment Tonight, “Julia was eating up the attention. She loved having all her favourite people in one room with Ye at her side. Ye was totally in his element. He loves making her and her friends feel special."

Julia has been open about her relationship with West, telling Interview magazine that she feels safe with him and that their romance is a “redemption story." Julia also stated that the two had an instant connection and that their attraction was organic. The couple met each other on New Year’s eve in Miami.

West has also been involved in a divorce battle with his estranged wife Kim Kardashian, who filed for divorce in February 2021 after six years of marriage. They also have 2 daughters, North, 8, Chicago, 6, and two sons, Saint, 6, and Psalm, 2. In January, he dissed the 41-year-old reality star’s boyfriend, Pete Davidson, in a song and claimed he was not invited to Chicago’s 4th birthday party.

