Kanye West Strikes Again, Posts 'Skete Davidson Dead at Age 28' Amid Pete-Kim Kardashian Break Up

Kanye West is mourning the fake death of Pete Davidson after reports emerged that the comedian-actor and Kim Kardashian broke up. The couple dated for nine months before they parted ways. While Kim and Pete are yet to address these reports, Kanye took to Instagram on Monday and shared a post featuring a fake frontpage of the New York Times that read: “SKETE DAVIDSON DEAD AT AGE 28.”

It is no secret that Kanye, who has often expressed his disliking toward Pete, would refer to Pete as Skete in his digs against the Saturday Night Live star. If the declaration wasn’t enough, Kanye also took a dig at his nemesis Kid Cudi on the morphed front page. “Kid Cudi meant to play funeral but fearful of bottle throwers,” he wrote, poking fun at his recent incident at the Rolling Loud festival in Miami. For the unversed, the performer walked off the stage after fans threw objects at him.

The post, which also is the only post on Kanye’s Instagram at the time of reporting, received all kinds of reactions from his followers. “YE IS BACK I REPEAT YE IS BACK,” a fan wrote. “The bottom of the newspaper got me weak,” added another. A few also said that the post wasn’t funny. “There’s literally nothing funny about this,” a comment read. “This is really not ok to tolerate,” added another. “Take this down god. you’re free to rise above. love you,” a third fan said.

Last week, insiders told multiple publications that Kim and Pete have separated. “Part of the reason they split was because of their busy schedules. They both travel all the time and it was hard,” an insider told People. E! News reported news of the Kardashian, 41, and Davidson’s split first, quoting insiders who shared that while the pair has “a lot of love and respect for each other,” they found that the long-distance dynamic and their demanding schedules “made it really difficult to maintain a relationship.”

Pete has been spending part of the summer in Australia working on the movie Wizards! Kim continues to raise four kids—North, Psalm, Chicago, and Saint, with her ex Kanye West. “The divorce is moving ahead with Kanye. They are happily co-parenting,” another insider shares with E! News.

