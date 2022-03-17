Kanye West Suspended From Instagram After Attacking Trevor Noah, Kim K, Pete Davidson

Kanye ‘Ye’ West has been suspended from Instagram for a day after he posted racial slurs targeting The Daily Show host Trevor Noah. Under the temporary suspension, the rapper will not be allowed to post, comment, or send DMs via his Instagram account, a Meta spokesperson has confirmed to multiple international outlets. Kanye has over 15.6 million followers on the platform. The temporary suspension also comes shortly after Kanye’s numerous attacks against his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and her new boyfriend Pete Davidson.

As reported by Variety, a Meta spokesperson said the post featuring the racial slur was deleted as it violated the platform’s policies on hate speech, bullying and harassment. This led to restrictions on Kanye’s activities on the platform for a 24-hour period. Kanye is yet to react to the suspension.

It has been reported that the rapper’s slur towards the talk-show host came after Trevor spoke about Kanye’s divorce from Kim. In a segment on his show on Tuesday, Trevor said Kanye’s attack against Kim and Pete is “terrifying to watch.”

“You may not feel sorry for Kim because she’s rich and famous, because of the way she dresses, because she appropriates Black culture, because she tells women they’re lazy, because she broke the internet and didn’t put it back together but what she’s going through is terrifying to watch and shines a spotlight on what so many women go through when they choose to leave,” Trevor said, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter. This led to Kanye sharing a post targetting Trevor.

The talk-show host reportedly replied to the post as well. He said that he doesn’t care if he supports Donald Trump and roasts Pete Davidson. But he is worried to see him on a path “that’s dangerously close to peril and pain." He added that while Kanye has all the rights to fight for his family, he should know the difference between fighting for them and with them. “If you’re just joking about it all and I’m an idiot for caring, then so be it. But I’d rather be the idiot who spoke up,” he wrote.

Since Kim went public with her relationship with Pete, Kanye has left no opportunity to slam the SNL star on his social media account. Recently, Pete offered an olive branch, asking him if he would want to meet and talk. He also suggested Kanye seek help and that he shouldn’t be ashamed of it.

