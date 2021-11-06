Kanye West Unfollows Kim Kardashian on Instagram Amid Pete Davidson Romance Rumours

Kanye West has once again unfollowed Kim Kardashian on Instagram in the wake of her rumoured romance with Saturday Night Live cast member Pete Davidson. This is the second time the rapper has unfollowed his ex-wife in the past two months. The first time Kanye unfollowed her was in September.

Kanye reportedly unfollowed her again after Kim was spotted hanging out with Pete in California and visiting him in his hometown of Staten Island. Kanye and Kim started dating in 2012, shortly after the latter broke up with her then-husband Kris Humphries. After a year of dating, Kim and Kanye welcomed their first child together, their daughter North.

The duo married in a lavish ceremony in Italy in 2014. Since then, Kim and Kanye went on to welcome three more kids together: Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

In February, Kim filed for divorce after seven years of marriage. Even though they were no longer a couple, they were both committed to co-parenting their kids together.

It is the first divorce for Kanye West and the third for Kim Kardashian, who rose to fame with the US reality TV series Keeping Up with the Kardashians which followed the lives of her family members in Los Angeles.

Chicago-raised rapper and record producer West has won 21 Grammys. He burst onto the rap scene on his production chops, before delivering a string of critically acclaimed studio albums, selling over 20 million copies.

Kanye released his tenth studio album ‘Donda.’ in August and Kim, however, had continued to help her estranged husband promote his album, which he finished making while living inside a stadium. Kim even went ahead and shared videos of Donda on her Instagram story to promote the album.

Kanye’s album ‘Donda’ features songs spread across 26 tracks. Running at 1 hour and 48 minutes, it also comes with alternate versions of songs heard from the listening events. Fans of the couple have also found several songs in the album, which could be hinted at his relationship to Kim and their marriage. One song in particular, ‘Hurricane’, seems to be hinted heavily at a rocky relationship between the duo.

