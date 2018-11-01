English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kanye West was Advised Not to Date Kim Kardashian Because of Her Sex Tape
Kim Kardashian revealed that Kanye West was told that 'he cannot date a girl with a sex tape. It will ruin his career.'
File photo of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. (AP Photo)
Reality TV star Kim Kardashian West says her rapper-husband Kanye West was advised not to date her because she had filmed a sex tape.
Kim spoke on the show Be Woke Vote, Kim said: "We've been through a lot together. You know, I've known him for 15 years now. Became friends with him maybe in like 2006, 2007. Met him in like (2002 or 2003). I've known him forever. He's put himself up against the world for me when everyone told him, 'You cannot date a girl with a sex tape. You cannot date a reality show girl. This is going to ruin your career.'
"Everyone told him that. To me, he was like, 'Oh, you're not going to tell me what to do. I'll let you know that it's going to be okay.' And he always was that strength for me. So I'll always love and appreciate him for always standing up for me."
Kim said Kanye wants "seven" children in total, reports femalefirst.co.uk.
She told Larsa Pippen: "Kanye wants to have more, though. He's been harassing me. He wants like seven. He's like stuck in seven."
