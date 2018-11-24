Kanye West Was Upset with Kim Kardashian's August Instagram Post

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian West says her husband Kanye West gets upset when she posts sexy Instagram photos.During an appearance to The Ellen DeGeneres Show set to air on Wednesday, Kim and Ellen DeGeneres got talking about an August Instagram post that the reality star shared, featuring her baking in the kitchen wearing only a bra and underpants, reports people.com.Although Kim, 38, admitted that the photo was solely taken "for the 'gram" and she was not wearing that to bake, she also revealed that her husband of four years was not thrilled with the shot."You can get in trouble with your husband sometimes over too many photos like that," Kim said in the clip.When DeGeneres asked if her steady stream of sensual photos typically bother Kanye, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star explained that his reaction to them is unpredictable."Yeah it does, it's like half and half. He always wants me to be me and feel confident and we're having fun, but it also bothers him," she said.Kim recently opened up about how she thought of herself as a more independent woman before marrying Kanye.