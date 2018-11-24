English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kanye West Was Upset with Kim Kardashian's August Instagram Post
Kim recently opened up about how she thought of herself as a more independent woman before marrying Kanye.
File photo of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian.(Image: Reuters)
Reality TV star Kim Kardashian West says her husband Kanye West gets upset when she posts sexy Instagram photos.
During an appearance to The Ellen DeGeneres Show set to air on Wednesday, Kim and Ellen DeGeneres got talking about an August Instagram post that the reality star shared, featuring her baking in the kitchen wearing only a bra and underpants, reports people.com.
Although Kim, 38, admitted that the photo was solely taken "for the 'gram" and she was not wearing that to bake, she also revealed that her husband of four years was not thrilled with the shot.
"You can get in trouble with your husband sometimes over too many photos like that," Kim said in the clip.
When DeGeneres asked if her steady stream of sensual photos typically bother Kanye, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star explained that his reaction to them is unpredictable.
"Yeah it does, it's like half and half. He always wants me to be me and feel confident and we're having fun, but it also bothers him," she said.
Kim recently opened up about how she thought of herself as a more independent woman before marrying Kanye.
Follow @News18Movies for more
During an appearance to The Ellen DeGeneres Show set to air on Wednesday, Kim and Ellen DeGeneres got talking about an August Instagram post that the reality star shared, featuring her baking in the kitchen wearing only a bra and underpants, reports people.com.
Although Kim, 38, admitted that the photo was solely taken "for the 'gram" and she was not wearing that to bake, she also revealed that her husband of four years was not thrilled with the shot.
"You can get in trouble with your husband sometimes over too many photos like that," Kim said in the clip.
When DeGeneres asked if her steady stream of sensual photos typically bother Kanye, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star explained that his reaction to them is unpredictable.
"Yeah it does, it's like half and half. He always wants me to be me and feel confident and we're having fun, but it also bothers him," she said.
Kim recently opened up about how she thought of herself as a more independent woman before marrying Kanye.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Popcorn With Smoke, Pizza Dosa And Quirky Food Experiments At Horn Ok Please
-
Friday 16 November , 2018
Pihu Movie Review | You Don’t Want It To End As A Tragedy
-
Tuesday 20 November , 2018
Exhibitors Demand Refund From Aamir Khan's Movie
-
Friday 02 November , 2018
Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
-
Tuesday 16 October , 2018
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
Popcorn With Smoke, Pizza Dosa And Quirky Food Experiments At Horn Ok Please
Friday 16 November , 2018 Pihu Movie Review | You Don’t Want It To End As A Tragedy
Tuesday 20 November , 2018 Exhibitors Demand Refund From Aamir Khan's Movie
Friday 02 November , 2018 Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
Tuesday 16 October , 2018 News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Arjun Kapoor Avoids Paparazzi After Partying With Rumoured Girlfriend Malaika Arora
- 3 Looks by RJ Kareena Kapoor Khan You Should Bookmark Right Away
- Grandma Spends Third Thanksgiving With Stranger She Accidentally Invited to Dinner
- ‘The Lion King’ Comparison Video With the 1994 Original Will Take You Back in Time
- Hockey World Cup: India Score Five Past Olympic Champions Argentina in Warm-up