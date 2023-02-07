Kanye West's Attorneys Cut Ties With Him, Track Him Down After Rapper Goes 'Missing'; Deets Inside

American rapper Kanye West is hitting the headlines again and how! After several reports surfaced online of the rapper being missing, a new report claims that the rapper’s attorneys have tracked him down, only to cut ties with him, even as he faces a slew of lawsuits.

According to Los Angeles Times, many companies and business partners severed ties with West amid his racist and antisemitic behaviour last fall, but his lawyers had to serve him with legally required notice before dropping him as a client. The rapper, who legally changed his name to Ye in 2021, led the attorneys of Greenberg Traurig LLP on a wild goose chase for months, Billboard reported, evading their attempts to serve him.

As the Donda rapper After the rapper performer had dodged the attorneys, including changing his phone number, the firm considered taking the extraordinary measure of buying an advertisement in local Los Angeles newspapers to get his attention, Billboard said, citing legal filings. But on Jan. 27, attorneys were able to locate and serve Ye notice through an unnamed attorney.

“The address at which Ye was personally served is not one that is publicly affiliated with Ye or his businesses, but one that Ye nonetheless frequents,” the rapper’s former lawyers wrote in the court filings. “The location also appears to be primarily used by persons and entities not affiliated with Ye or his businesses.”

The rapper continues to face numerous other lawsuits and owes millions to former business associates and music labels, Business Insider reported late last year. His legal woes include copyright infringement allegations stemming from music sampling for his 2022 album, Donda 2, the report said, as well as contract disputes in which many claim the artist failed to pay them for their work.

Among them was an ex-business manager who is suing the Yeezy designer for USD 4.5 million, the Sun reported, alleging he wasn’t paid for 18 months of work as a financial advisor. The former manager also struggled to locate Ye to serve him that lawsuit. Ye’s elusive behavior fed into unsubstantiated rumors that the rapper had gone missing.

Trouble loomed for Kaye West last year, when most his business associates, including his closest friends, left him throughout as he continued to make hate-filled statements about Jewish people, denied the Holocaust and praised Hitler. He was banned from Twitter in December for violating its rules on inciting violence.

Ye reportedly had a wedding ceremony with Australian architect Bianca Censori, last month, who works for Yeezy. The couple has not filed a certificate that would make it an official marriage.

Two months earlier, Ye and Kim Kardashian finalized their divorce. The couple continues to co-parent their four young children.

Kanye West is a rapper, songwriter, and producer who is known for his highly successful music career and his outspoken personality. He has released numerous albums that have been widely praised by critics and have achieved commercial success, and he has won 21 Grammy Awards for his work. West is also known for his fashion line and his ventures in other areas of the entertainment industry.

