Kanye West’s Ex Julia Fox Reveals This Is The Reason For Dating The Rapper; Deets Inside

Rapper Kanye West’s ex-girlfriend Julia Fox has now revealed the reason for dating the Donda rapper. Controversies have been looming around the rapper ever since he got separated from his ex-wife Kim Kardashian. West was recently unbanned from Twitter after his account was suspended. The reason behind that was due to his anti-Semitic comments. The rapper has been condemned by several over it. Now, since Fox and Ye’s short-lived, but very public relationship, the actor has received near-constant questions from fans on her decision to date Ye, and what she thinks of his recent controversial behaviour, which included anti-Semitic social media posts.

Kanye West’s ex and actress Julia Fox has claimed that they dated only so that he could leave Kim Kardashian. After Ye and Kim divorced, the Donda rapper dated quite a few women, including Fox. However, many people think that their relationship was nothing but a publicity stunt.

Now, more people have criticised Julia Fox for dating “a famously violent misogynist and antisemite.” Taking to her TikTok, the actress spoke about her relationship with Kanye West and said, “the man was being normal around me,” when they met. She revealed having she wasn’t interested in “hooking up with a celebrity again.”

Fox recalled, “But then I had this thought. Maybe I could get him off Kim Kardashian’s case. Maybe I can distract him, like, just get him to like me,” she added and said, “If anyone can do it, it’s me, because when I set my mind to something, I do it.”

However, things changed for Julia Fox after Kanye West began his online rants. “The moment he started tweeting, I was out. I realized pretty quickly that he wasn’t going to take my help… I was delusional, I thought I could help him, I know. It didn’t work and now we’re here,” she said.

