Kanye West's Girlfriend Chaney Jones Gets His Name 'Ye' Tattooed On Her Wrist; See Pic

American rapper Kanye West’s girlfriend and social media influence Chaney Jones seems to have taken their relationship to the next level. The 24-year-old social media influencer had got his name ‘Ye’ inked on her left wrist. The Donda rapper who finalized his divorce with Kim Kardashian in April, has been dating Jones since February, following his split from Julia Fox. Kanye and Julia dated for six weeks before splitting in early February.

As per a report by Page Six, eagle-eyed fans noticed the tat on her left hand on Thursday when the Kardashian lookalike posted a photo of herself on Instagram Stories. She was seen wearing a tiny bandeau top and shiny pants with built-in heels — but fans were more interested in her arm, where it appears she got the famous rapper’s new name tattooed.

Talking about her tattoo, Jones has inked “ye” on the outside of her left-hand wrist. For those unaware, ‘Ye’ is West’s legal moniker since October 2021.

As per the report, it’s unclear when she got her tattoo done, as Chaney and West were recently spotted together in Tokyo, missing the musician’s son Psalm’s third birthday party for the trip. Reportedly, Kanye spent his son’s birthday in Japan with the Instagram model. The rapper was also seen in an Instagram story on Wednesday - one day before the toddler’s bash - while in Japan.

Talking about the Kanye-Chaney’s relationship timeline, the Strong rapper and Jones first rumors in February, and she later confirmed their relationship by posting photos on her social media.

Ever since the relationship was announced, West has gifted his girlfriend a rare Hermès Birkin bag worth USD 275,000, and he proved that their relationship is important to him as well.

Well, Jones is not the first Kardashian-adjacent significant to showcase her love by getting inked. Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend and SNL star Pete Davidson also has more than one tattoo dedicated to his girlfriend. One of the tattoos is “my girl is a lawyer” on his collarbone, and he even branded her name on his chest.

Earlier this month, Pete added another tattoo featuring the first initials of Kardashian and West’s four kids.

