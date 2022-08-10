Kanye West’s Online Attacks Took Toll On Pete Davidson’s Mental Health: Reports

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian have broken up after dating for nine months. Following the news of their split, the Kardashian star’s former husband, Kanye West took a dig at the Saturday Night Live (SNL) alumnus as he shared an Instagram post announcing ‘Skete Davidson dead at 28’ in a photo. According to reports by Page Six, Kim had refused to tolerate the rapper’s bullying and he eventually deleted the post. As the post is going viral, reports are surfacing on how Pete dealt with the rapper’s previous online attacks.

Earlier this year, Kanye shared multiple posts on his social media space where he allegedly threatened and trolled Pete. Though the comedian never made any official statements or responded on social media on the same, a source of People revealed that Pete was seeking trauma therapy at the time because of the negativity brought by West’s posts and hate comments from his fans.

As per Page Six, the SKIMS mogul was ‘very supportive’ of Pete for his decision to take therapy. An insider told the magazine, “Kanye was very detrimental. He was posting negative things — now add thousands and thousands of comments. Someone has to work with you to deal with something like that.”

According to the source, the comedian also received death threats from Ye’s fans, which was partially the reason that he went to therapy in April. Another source stated, “Getting death threats from [Kanye’s] fans and all the negative attention online doesn’t feel good for the average person — add someone who’s struggled with mental illness, and it’s even worse.”

Back in 2018, Pete opened up about his mental health struggles and has been actively advocating for the same.

Meanwhile, Pete is in Australia working on a film for about three months. He and Kim parted ways last week citing the reason as the duo is busy with their schedules and also the distance. However, the former couple has decided to ‘stay best of friends.’

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here