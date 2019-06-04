Kapil Dev And I Are Reliving 1983 World Cup Moment through Ranveer Singh's 83, Says Romi Bhatia

Ranveer Singh's '83 has been in news ever since the film was announced by director Kabir Khan in 2018. Fans of the Gully Boy actor have since rooted for the film, like they do for the sports it is based on, that is cricket. To many, '83 will open the doors to history and the journey of India's first World Cup winning team.

Ranveer is essaying the role of legendary all-rounder Kapil Dev, who also led the team to victory in the finals against the formidable West Indies. In a candid conversation with an interviewer, Romi Bhatia, wife of Kapil Dev, opened up about her reaction to the news of a World Cup film, based on the life of her husband's biggest achievement. There are speculations that Deepika Padukone will essay the role of Romi in the '83. However, there is no confirmation on that front until now.

In her statement, Romi pointed out how she initially had no thoughts about '83, but it was Kabir's dedication and the kind of research that the team had done that led her to trust their (her and Kapil's) story with him.

She said (via timesofindia.com), "I didn’t have too many thoughts about it at that point but having met Kabir a number of times, after having seen Ranveer, the hard work. My God! The kind of research they have gone into, the kind of detailing they have worked on. They know facts and and they’ve documented details that even we’ve forgotten."

She added, "They have met people from the crowds, they have met hardcore fans, who were there at every match. Every player remembers something different. So we are reliving it through them, I would think. They have done a tremendous job. It's amazing."

Starring the likes of Saqib Saleem, Harddy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Pankaj Tripathi and Tahir Raj Bhasin, among others, '83 is being presented by Reliance Entertainment, and will be released on April 10, 2020 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

