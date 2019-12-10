Kapil-Ginni Welcome Baby Daughter, Deepika Padukone Drops Chhapaak Trailer

TV host and comedian Kapil Sharma and wife Ginni Chatrath have been blessed with a baby girl. Kapil shared the news on social media, seeking best wishes of his fans and followers.

In another news, Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak trailer dropped on the internet on Tuesday and has left Bollywood celebrities both loving and fascinating over the actress' first-hand look inside the life of an acid attack survivor. Alia Bhatt, Rangoli Chandel and many others took to social media to congratulate the cast and crew over making the film.

Also, Shweta Basu Prasad has decided to separate from her husband Rohit Mittal. The two had tied the knot in an intimate affair on December 13, 2018, and now, in less than a year’s time, the actress has announced her separation.

Read below for all the entertainment and lifestyle news and highlights of the day:

Kapil and wife Ginni have welcomed home a baby girl. Kapil had earlier teased Akshay Kumar saying that his 'good news' will arrive before his film Good Newwz and as soon as he shared the news with his fans via Twitter, he was flooded with congratulatory notes and love from all quarters.

Chhapaak, starring Deepika Padukone, is based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. The director believes that her films are a lot more than just being stories about women. Director Meghna Gulzar, who was speaking at the trailer launch of her upcoming film, has urged people to not categorise it into any particular genre.

At an awards night, Shah Rukh Khan picked up wife Gauri Khan's trail as she walked ahead of him. Fans could not help but gush over his gentlemanly ways.

Ranveer Singh made his acting debut in Bollywood with Yash Raj Film's Band Baaja Baarat where the actor shared the screen space with Anushka Sharma. It was on December 10 that Ranveer's first film was released nine years ago in 2010.

National award-winning artist Shweta Basu Prasad has decided to separate from her husband Rohit Mittal. She shared the news on Instagram. On a very positive note, she addressed the matter to her fans and followers and said that after a lot of contemplation, the two have mutually decided to part ways. Before tying the knot in 2018, the duo had dated each other for four years.

