Kapil Sharma, Aly Goni, Monalisa, Mahhi Vij and Others Send Anniversary Wishes to Bharti Singh-Harsh Limbachiya

Laughter Queen Bharti Singh's marriage with Harsh Limbachiya has completed three years. On the special occasion, the TV couple was wished by many industry colleagues on social media.

Bharti and Harsh have been the center of attention lately after the couple's residence and office were raided by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in an ongoing drugs probe in Mumbai, which also led to their arrest. However, they were granted bail by the court. Amid social media trolling, celebs have wished the happy couple on the occasion of their anniversary which will only seek to lift their spirits.

Bharti's comedy show co-star Kapil Sharma sent her flowers on her third wedding anniversary and also shared a lovely wish for the couple on Instagram. Others who showered love on Harsh and Bharti were Aly Goni, Monalisa, Mahhi Vij, comedian VIP, Ridhima Pandit, Aditya Narayan, Arti Singh, Rajiv Thakur and others. Bharti and Harsh posted the celebrity wishes on their Instagram stories.

On the other hand, Bharti and Harsh also shared lovely wishes for each other on social media, celebrating three years of blissful marriage.

Earlier this year, while hosting their reality show India's Best Dancer together, Bharti had hinted that she will plan for a child with Harsh in 2021. In an earlier interview, Bharti had said that they were thinking about having a baby in 2020, but the coronavirus pandemic had delayed their plans.