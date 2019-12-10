Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath Welcome Baby Girl, Guru Randhawa Congratulates Couple

TV host and comedian Kapil Sharma and wife Ginni Chatrath have been blessed with a baby girl. Kapil shared the happy news on social media, seeking best wishes of his fans and followers.

Taking it to his twitter, he announced, “Blessed to have a baby girl. Need your blessings. Love you all, Jai mata di.”

Blessed to have a baby girl need ur blessings love u all ❤️ jai mata di — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) December 9, 2019

Among the fans who wished the couple on the happy news were also celebrity pals Guru Randhawa and Bhuvan Bam. Singer Guru Randhawa tweeted, “Congrats my paji. I’m officially a Chacha now.” YouTuber and comedian Bhuvan Bam also wished Kapil on the good news and said, “Bhaiya! Congratulations!”

After a lot of speculations about his love life, the comedian tied on the knot with his college girlfriend Ginni, who he knew for a long time on December 12, 2018 in Jalandhar, followed by an Anand Karaj ceremony. The celebrations were attended by several celebrities, including Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh.

The couple had confirmed the pregnancy in July during an interview with Mumbai Mirror and said, “I just want to take care of my wife and be by her side for now. We are obviously very excited as it’s our first kid but my mother is the most excited. She has been waiting for this moment for years now.”

During Ginni’s pregnancy, she would accompany Kapil on the sets and be pampered. According to a report, a source said, “Ginni is usually around the shoots of The Kapil Sharma Show and everyone is busy pampering her. Though, the mom-to-be was missing during the shoots last week. Her family is said to have come down from Jalandhar to be with her. Even Kapil’s mother wants to be with Ginni during her pregnancy.”

“We did not have the usual dating scenario as both our families are conservative. Last year, when I was going through a low phase, she was there with me throughout. That’s when I felt that if she is with me during my low phase, then she is the one for me. I can rely on her,” Kapil had revealed to Hindustan Times in an earlier interview.

