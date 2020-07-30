Kapil Sharma and I Have Lost Weight, Says Krushna Abhishek

The Kapil Sharma Show is going to be back on TV on Saturday with fresh episode post the lockdown period. The first celebrity guest is going to be Sonu Sood and recently show artist Krushna Abhishek revealed that both he and Kapil Sharma have lost weight.

In a BTS video, Krushna is seen conversing with Archana Puran Singh as he shows his muscles and leaner look he has been working on for months. As he flaunts his biceps, Krushna says that even Kapil has lost weight during the lockdown period and further jokes how Kiku Sharda and Bharti Singh have not.

On his show, Kapil often jokes about his weight gain post marriage with Ginni Chatrath in December 2018. The couple also welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Anayra, in December 2019.

Meanwhile, Kapil is excited to resume shooting on The Kapil Sharma Show. He and other cast and crew members have been taking on-set precautions to stay safe amid coronavirus spread. Sanitisation and temperature checks are mandatory in the sets along with proper hygiene and attention towards social distancing. For now, real people are not being invited as audience and the team is shooting with just gag artists and Archana.

Are you excited to how Kapil looks post weight loss on the latest episode of the Kapil Sharma Show?