Kapil Sharma and Mika Singh Join Hands to Croon Hit Punjabi Songs

Kapil Sharma and Mika Singh Join Hands to Croon Hit Punjabi Songs

Kapil Sharma and Mika Singh shared a video from their musical jamming session amid lockdown. In the video, Kapil can be heard singing Gurdas Mann’s Kamli.

Kapil Sharma has flaunted his singing skills several times. This time, the ace comedian has teamed up with singer Mika Singh and sang a number of hit Punjabi tracks.

Dressed in a brown T-shirt and cap, Kapil also tried his hands on harmonium. The comedian and his singer friend added clips from the musical jamming session to their Instagram story section.

The Kapil Sharma Show host can be heard singing Gurdas Mann’s Kamli.

Mika added several videos with a hashtag #quarantinepunjabi.

It’s not the first time that this duo has come together for a jam session. Kapil and Mika live in the same housing society and often meet each other. Prior to the coronavirus lockdown, Mika and Kapil used to organise musical nights that saw the presence of singers such as Richa Sharma and Kanika Kapoor.

During the Janta Curfew on March 22, Kapil and Mika performed live. The comedian was seen playing the drum in Mika’s balcony .

Captioning the video, Kapil had written on Instagram, “Today I hired @mikasingh as host of the evening on #jantacurfew #thankyouINDIA. #INDIAfightsCorona #INDIA.”








today I hired @mikasingh as host of the evening on #jantacurfew #thankyouINDIA ❤️ #INDIAfightsCorona #INDIA


Kapil has contributed Rs 50 lakh to the PM-CARES fund to help the government fight the COVID-19 pandemic. He urged more people to come forward and donate to the fund.

