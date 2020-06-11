Kapil Sharma and Wife Ginni Chatrath Surprise Mika Singh with Homemade Cake on Singer's Birthday

Singer Mika Singh turned 43 on June 10. Stand-up comedian Kapil Sharma surprised his close friend on his special day. Kapil and his wife Ginni Chatrath arrived at Mika’s residence with a chocolate cake made by none other than Ginni.

On his Instagram stories, Kapil shared videos of the cake cutting with him and Ginni singing 'Happy Birthday' for Mika.

Mika says in one video, “Lo ji, yeh pyaara cake saadi Ginni bhabhi ne banaya (Here it is, Ginni bhabhi made this lovely cake), so thank you so much, bhabhiji, for such a beautiful cake”.

Sharing the video on his social media, the Bollywood singer wrote, “Love you brother.” In his Instagram story, he also said that the cake which Ginni baked was ‘delicious’.

On the day of Janta Curfew, Mika and Kapil together organized a jamming session at the singer’s balcony where Kapil played the drums.

In March, Kapil was a guest at a friend’s daughter’s wedding, which was also attended by Mika Singh and Sunil Grover. The three had a good time together and Kapil had posted a clip on Twitter along with a blessing note. He wrote, “It was such a special n beautiful evening paji. Thanks for all the love n warmth. God bless the beautiful couple n congratulations to whole kumria family n friends.”

It was such a special n beautiful evening paji. Thanks for all the love n warmth. God bless the beautiful couple n congratulations to whole kumria family n friends 🙏 https://t.co/DKDSxoDh9e — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) March 13, 2020

