Kapil Sharma Announces His Comedy Show is Coming Back Soon with This Pic

After going off-air in mid-February, The Kapil Sharma Show will be back on Sony TV soon. Earlier, while Krushna Abhishek had shared pictures with Bharti Singh, Kiku Sharda and the creative team of the show, Kapil too also shared some pictures with the old cast on Twitter announcing the return with a new season.

Sharing pictures with Sudesh Lahiri, Kiku, Chandan Prabhakar, Bharti and Krushna, Kapil wrote on Twitter, “New beginning with all the old faces (sic)."

Kapil also embraced fatherhood for the second time in February when he welcomed baby boy Trishaan with wife Ginni Chatrath. They are already parents to daughter Anayra.

Kapil is also set to make his digital debut with Netflix comedy special. A date of release will be announced soon. This time around, The Kapil Sharma Show will also invite new faces as cast members. The creative team is also expanding to incorporate fresh talents.

